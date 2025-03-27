Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.59 ($3.58) and traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.55). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 6,273,734 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £883.27 million, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 51.94%.

Ruffer Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.87%.

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,040 ($14,293.11). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform.

We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors’ wealth over the long haul.

If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors’ income and capital.

The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

Featured Stories

