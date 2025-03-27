Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 759.13 ($9.83) and traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.87). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 754.85 ($9.77), with a volume of 2,064,792 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.89) price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of £455.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 765.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 695.96.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.30%.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 331 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 642 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £2,125.02 ($2,751.19). Insiders have purchased a total of 968 shares of company stock worth $679,542 in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

