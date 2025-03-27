Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.29 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 131.50 ($1.70). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.70), with a volume of 118,944 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Carr’s Group Stock Performance
Carr’s Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $2.35. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is -574.04%.
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Carr’s is an international leader in manufacturing value added products and solutions, with market leading brands and robust market positions in Agriculture and Engineering, supplying customers around the world. Carr’s operates a business model that empowers operating subsidiaries, enabling them to be competitive, agile, and effective in their individual markets whilst setting overall standards and goals.
