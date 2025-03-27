AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,521. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.17.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. On average, analysts expect that AXT will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AXT by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,937,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 766,122 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,551,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 915,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 668,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 606,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

