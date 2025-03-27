Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.82. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 530,310 shares traded.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.35 million, a P/E ratio of -313.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Erdene Resource Development

In other Erdene Resource Development news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$186,725.00. Also, Director David Vaughn Mosher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,785,500 shares of company stock worth $1,230,428. Company insiders own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

