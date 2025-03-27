Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CTO Nathaniel Gandert Sells 15,859 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 15,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $33,621.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 534,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,879.24. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Getty Images stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 1,292,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,211. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

