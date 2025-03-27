Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,690.25. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enova International Stock Performance
Shares of ENVA traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,532. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on ENVA
Institutional Trading of Enova International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enova International
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.