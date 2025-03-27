Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,690.25. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $99.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,532. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. Stephens upped their price target on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENVA

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 24,806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enova International by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.