Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.41 and traded as low as $24.50. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 3,513 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 28.03%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Gary Strong bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,747.14. This trade represents a 9.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,029.01. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $256,577. 19.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

