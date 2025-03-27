Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.00 and traded as low as C$41.30. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.78, with a volume of 585 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.
