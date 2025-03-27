AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.26 and traded as low as C$3.75. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 2,642 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 0.8 %

AirBoss of America Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

