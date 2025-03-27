The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$155.24 and traded as low as C$147.43. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$150.71, with a volume of 176,403 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSG. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

