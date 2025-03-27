Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 7,164 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $75,293.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,621,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,097,445.70. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $98,436.66.

On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $135,113.44.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,512.47.

On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24.

On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.

On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.

On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 89,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

