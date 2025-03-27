Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 7,164 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $75,293.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,621,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,097,445.70. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,366 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $98,436.66.
  • On Thursday, March 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $135,113.44.
  • On Tuesday, March 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,981 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,512.47.
  • On Thursday, March 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,117 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $91,558.85.
  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,404 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $85,200.24.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88.
  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.
  • On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $76,864.44.
  • On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $94,176.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 89,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.12.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 318,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 161.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

