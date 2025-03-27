Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 94,020 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $4,012,773.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,520. This represents a 45.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $6,436,503.84.
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $5,828,649.35.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $4,716,592.30.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,472,714.96.
- On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $3,344,372.80.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80.
- On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,447,018.42.
- On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,521,662.57.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92.
Shares of IOT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 3,052,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
