Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 94,020 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $4,012,773.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,520. This represents a 45.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $6,436,503.84.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $5,828,649.35.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $4,716,592.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,472,714.96.

On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $3,344,372.80.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80.

On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,447,018.42.

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,521,662.57.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $3,729,161.92.

Shares of IOT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.66. 3,052,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after acquiring an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,908,000 after buying an additional 419,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after buying an additional 547,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

