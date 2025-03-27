Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.44 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.66). Record shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.66), with a volume of 163,679 shares trading hands.

Record Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £103.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.39.

About Record

Record Financial Group is a leading specialist currency and asset manager with $102.7 billion in Assets Under Management Equivalents (as of 28th June 2024) for institutional clients, with global offices across London, Frankfurt, Zürich and Düsseldorf.

We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.

