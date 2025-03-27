Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.44 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 50.60 ($0.66). Record shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.66), with a volume of 163,679 shares trading hands.
Record Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £103.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.39.
About Record
We have over 40 years’ experience in passive and active currency hedging, as well as return-seeking strategies.
