Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.45 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 394,732 shares traded.

Trifast Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £96.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.33.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast

About Trifast

In other Trifast news, insider Nicholas Mills purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($103,573.28). Also, insider Iain Percival bought 63,529 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £49,552.62 ($64,154.09). Insiders have purchased 751,029 shares of company stock worth $56,612,762 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.