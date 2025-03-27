Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.45 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 394,732 shares traded.
Trifast Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £96.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.33.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trifast
About Trifast
Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.
Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.
