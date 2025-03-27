Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.41 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.54). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 642 ($8.31), with a volume of 46,341 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £217.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 644.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 593.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 EPS for the current year.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Services

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.58%.

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

