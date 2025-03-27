Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as high as C$3.99. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 5,480 shares trading hands.

Supremex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35.

Supremex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

