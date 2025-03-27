Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.89 and traded as high as C$64.40. Sprott shares last traded at C$63.66, with a volume of 30,317 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$75.00 price objective on Sprott and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Sprott Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Further Reading

