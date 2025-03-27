Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 17.1% – What’s Next?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) fell 17.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 13,884,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galileo Resources
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.