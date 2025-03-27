Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.34 ($18.65) and traded as high as €22.34 ($24.02). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €22.28 ($23.96), with a volume of 11,807,631 shares changing hands.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.16 and its 200-day moving average is €17.47.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
