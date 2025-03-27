Mony Group (LON:MONY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.68 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 205 ($2.65). Mony Group shares last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.65), with a volume of 27,756,350 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Mony Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mony Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Mony Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 4.45%. Mony Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.70 ($12,959.22). Insiders acquired a total of 5,262 shares of company stock worth $1,045,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

Recommended Stories

