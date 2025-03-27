GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 15.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.87 ($0.06). 20,789,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 759% from the average session volume of 2,421,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.13.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

