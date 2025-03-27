New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Stock Price Down 29.3% – What’s Next?

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares fell 29.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.59. 6,227,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 530,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

New Found Gold Stock Up 11.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$333.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith Boyle bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,875.00. Company insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.