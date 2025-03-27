SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 436.3% increase from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GINX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 10,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $27.81.
SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.