iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1789 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DBMF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 3,178,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $30.63.
iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
