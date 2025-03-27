Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 12,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.09.
About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF
