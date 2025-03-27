Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 12,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

