WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Announces Dividend of $0.02

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

