WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Announces Dividend of $0.02

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.61.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile
