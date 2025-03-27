Click (NASDAQ:CLIK) Stock Price Down 20.4% – Time to Sell?

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 445,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 178,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Click Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34.

About Click

(Get Free Report)

We are a human resources solutions provider, specializing in offering comprehensive human resources solutions in three principal sectors, namely (i) professional solution services, (ii) nursing solution services, and (iii) logistics and other solution services. We primarily focused on talent sourcing and the provision of temporary and permanent personnel to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Click Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Click and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.