PSI Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) Trading Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

PSI Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PSIG – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 54,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,403,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

PSI Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

About PSI Group

(Get Free Report)

PS International Group Ltd. engages in providing logistics and supply chain solutions. The company was founded on September 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PSI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.