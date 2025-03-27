Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 537,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,022,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
Nixxy Trading Up 9.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.47.
About Nixxy
Nixxy Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nixxy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nixxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nixxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.