Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Deer Consumer Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEER – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Deer Consumer Products shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Deer Consumer Products Company Profile
Deer Consumer Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs.
