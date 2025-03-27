Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Omnitek Engineering Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

