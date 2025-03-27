Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 200.0% increase from Sapiens International’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NASDAQ SPNS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 136,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.89 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

