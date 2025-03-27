SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of SKGR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 59,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. SK Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.02.
About SK Growth Opportunities
