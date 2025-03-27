SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SK Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SKGR stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 59,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,772. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. SK Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.02.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

