Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.31. Approximately 26,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 59,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNZ shares. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$14.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
About Tenaz Energy
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
