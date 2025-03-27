Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.24 and last traded at C$13.31. Approximately 26,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 59,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNZ shares. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$14.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tenaz Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tenaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.22. The firm has a market cap of C$366.93 million, a PE ratio of 197.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

