SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 56,279 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 43,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

SoftBank Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

