iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDVG) Declares Dividend of $0.05

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDVG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BDVG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63.
About iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF
