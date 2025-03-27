China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Shares Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
China Coal Energy Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.
About China Coal Energy
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.
