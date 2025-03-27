Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.79. 14,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 17,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

