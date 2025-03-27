HUB Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 31st

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 28th.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 18.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. HUB Cyber Security has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUB Cyber Security by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,405,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 739,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

