iHuman Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

iHuman Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of IH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.