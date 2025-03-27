Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.53. 4,300,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.55.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

