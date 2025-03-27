Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 82,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,327. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $53,990.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,095.48. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $121,159.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,241 shares of company stock valued at $191,288. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

