Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 4,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Drax Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
