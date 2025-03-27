ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
ASICS Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.
About ASICS
ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.