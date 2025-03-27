ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

ASICS Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

About ASICS

(Get Free Report)

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.