Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

