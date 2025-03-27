Reviewing Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and HighPeak Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00 HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 1.50 $215.87 million $0.67 19.01

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A HighPeak Energy 15.94% 14.83% 7.60%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solar Integrated Roofing and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 HighPeak Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given HighPeak Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

