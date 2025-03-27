Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 51,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

