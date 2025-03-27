Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

