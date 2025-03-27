Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Trading Up 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.